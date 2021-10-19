Ad
euobserver
The demand was made to break a tie for a finalist spot between the ECR's ultra-conservative candidate, Jeanine Áñez from Bolivia, and The Left's Sultana Khaya, a Western Sahara activist (Photo: European Parliament)

Socialist MEPs asked to support Vox nominee for Sakharov prize

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A number of socialist MEPs were instructed, for "tactical reasons", to support the Sakharov prize candidate proposed by the Spanish far-right Vox on behalf of the conservative European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, EUobserver understands.

The demand was made to break a tie for a finalist spot between the ECR's ultra-conservative candidate, Jeanine Áñez from Bolivia, and The Left's Sultana Khaya, a Western Sahara activist.

Áñez won the tie-break vote last week, meaning ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EP groups drop homophobe from Sakharov prize
EU may face billions in damages over axed Morocco trade deal
'Big Three' EP groups nominate homophobe for Sakharov prize
Murder highlights plight of Sakharov prize nominees
The demand was made to break a tie for a finalist spot between the ECR's ultra-conservative candidate, Jeanine Áñez from Bolivia, and The Left's Sultana Khaya, a Western Sahara activist (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections