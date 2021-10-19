Socialist MEPs asked to support Vox nominee for Sakharov prize

A number of socialist MEPs were instructed, for "tactical reasons", to support the Sakharov prize candidate proposed by the Spanish far-right Vox on behalf of the conservative European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, EUobserver understands.

The demand was made to break a tie for a finalist spot between the ECR's ultra-conservative candidate, Jeanine Áñez from Bolivia, and The Left's Sultana Khaya, a Western Sahara activist.

Áñez won the tie-break vote last week, meaning ...