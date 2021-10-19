Socialist MEPs asked to support Vox nominee for Sakharov prize

A number of socialist MEPs were instructed, for "tactical reasons", to support the Sakharov prize candidate proposed by the Spanish far-right Vox on behalf of the conservative European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, EUobserver understands.
The demand was made to break a tie for a finalist spot between the ECR's ultra-conservative candidate, Jeanine Áñez from Bolivia, and The Left's Sultana Khaya, a Western Sahara activist.
Áñez won the tie-break vote last week, meaning ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
