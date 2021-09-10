Lead MEP on asylum fingerprint bill dismisses NGO appeal

NGOs have warned that legislative work to reform an EU fingerprint database for migrants and asylum seekers needs to be paused due to fundamental rights issues.

But the lead MEP on the file, Jorge Buxadé, says the European Parliament will seek its swift adoption anyway.

"The parliament is NOT planning to implement any unnecessary delay, and will continue the negotiations towards its swift adoption," he said, in an email on Thursday (9 September).

Buxadé is an MEP from the fa...