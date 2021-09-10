Ad
euobserver
'Eurodac is not a data system designed to protect children or manage cases of missing migrant children,' warns Louise Bonneau of the Missing Children Europe NGO (Photo: Alan Levine)

Lead MEP on asylum fingerprint bill dismisses NGO appeal

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

NGOs have warned that legislative work to reform an EU fingerprint database for migrants and asylum seekers needs to be paused due to fundamental rights issues.

But the lead MEP on the file, Jorge Buxadé, says the European Parliament will seek its swift adoption anyway.

"The parliament is NOT planning to implement any unnecessary delay, and will continue the negotiations towards its swift adoption," he said, in an email on Thursday (9 September).

Buxadé is an MEP from the fa...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

