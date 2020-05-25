Malta patrol boat 'intimidates' capsized migrants

Video of a Maltese patrol boat antagonising people in need of rescue at sea put online last week has added to the growing body of evidence of a government-led effort to curtail sea rescues.
Published on Wednesday (20 May) by Alarm Phone, a hotline service for migrants in distress, the footage follows recent reports of Malta outsourcing push-backs to Libya via the use of private vessels.
"This footage is disturbing," said Vincen...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
