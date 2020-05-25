Malta patrol boat 'intimidates' capsized migrants

Video of a Maltese patrol boat antagonising people in need of rescue at sea put online last week has added to the growing body of evidence of a government-led effort to curtail sea rescues.

Published on Wednesday (20 May) by Alarm Phone, a hotline service for migrants in distress, the footage follows recent reports of Malta outsourcing push-backs to Libya via the use of private vessels.

"This footage is disturbing," said Vincen...