The war in Yemen has also affected its 130,000, mostly Somalian, refugees (Photo: Krar Almoaed/Dietrich Klose)

Yemen's refugees in 'appalling conditions', says UN agency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Somali and Ethiopian refugees in war-wrecked Yemen are living in dire conditions, with many stuck in a country once labelled as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"They are stuck in Yemen in appalling conditions. As a refugee, you are at the bottom of the social scale," said Jean-Nicolas Beuze, the UN refugee agency's representative in Yemen.

Speaking to EUobserver earlier this week, Beuze said many have taken the dangerous Gulf of Aden sea-crossing to Yemen in an effort to fl...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The war in Yemen has also affected its 130,000, mostly Somalian, refugees (Photo: Krar Almoaed/Dietrich Klose)

