Personal consumption fell by 0.6 percent in the final quarter of 2013 (Photo: William Murphy)

Irish economy in surprise decline, threatens debt-cutting plan

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Ireland's economy suffered a shock decline in the final months of 2013, posting negative growth for the year and casting a pall over the country's full return to the financial markets.

Data from the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Thursday (13 March) indicated that its gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2.3 per ent in the fourth quarter, turning a year that had been expected to yield modest growth into a 0.3 percent recession for the year as a whole.

According...

