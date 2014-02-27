MEPs: EU-wide arrest warrant needs deep reform

Stories of innocent people trapped in another member states’ judicial system are putting pressure on the European Commission to revise its pan-EU extradition rules.

The Strasbourg chamber on Thursday (27 February) backed a proposal by a wide margin for the Brussels-executive to review the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) and introduce measures to prevent its abuse by issuing states.

“I want to make sure there are not miscarriages of justice with people being on pre-trial detention fo...