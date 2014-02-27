Ad
euobserver
Member states issued 54,689 European arrest warrants between 2005 and 2009, leading to 11,630 suspects being surrendered (Photo: A.Currell)

MEPs: EU-wide arrest warrant needs deep reform

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Stories of innocent people trapped in another member states’ judicial system are putting pressure on the European Commission to revise its pan-EU extradition rules.

The Strasbourg chamber on Thursday (27 February) backed a proposal by a wide margin for the Brussels-executive to review the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) and introduce measures to prevent its abuse by issuing states.

“I want to make sure there are not miscarriages of justice with people being on pre-trial detention fo...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Member states issued 54,689 European arrest warrants between 2005 and 2009, leading to 11,630 suspects being surrendered (Photo: A.Currell)

Rule of Law

