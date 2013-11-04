Ad
Reding: spoke off the cuff to Greek paper on the NSA scandal (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU should create own spy agency, Reding says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding has said the Union should create its own intelligence service by 2020.

Speaking on Monday (4 November) to Greek daily Naftemporiki on the US snooping scandal, she said: "What we need is to strengthen Europe in this field, so we can level the playing field with our US partners."

She added: "I would therefore wish to use this occasion to negotiate an agreement on stronger secret service co...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

