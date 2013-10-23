Ad
Merkel - was her phone tapped? (Photo: Bundesregierung)

Merkel outraged after NSA allegedly tapped her phone

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (23 October) phoned American President Obama to demand explanations about media reports that her phone was spied upon by US intelligence services.

"The chancellor made clear that she unequivocally disapproves of such practices, should they be confirmed, and regards them as completely unacceptable," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a press statement.

Earlier that day, Spiegel Online reported that the National Security Agency ha...

