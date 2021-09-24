VW emissions software was illegal, top EU lawyer says

Volkswagen used software to alter emissions illegally, the European advocate-general, Athanasios Rantos, said in a legal opinion on Thursday (23 September).

The lawyer analysed three computer programs used by the German automobile giant. Following earlier cases at the Austrian Supreme Court, he found that these devices could detect when the car would be subjected to testing.

The device would distort parameters like outside temperatures to show a lower amount of pollutants, espec...