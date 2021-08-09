Who murdered Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov?

Belarusian opposition activist Vitaly Shishov was found hanging from a tree in a park in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on 3 August.

The 26-year old had gone jogging the day before, but never returned.

He was the head of Belarusian House, an NGO, in Ukraine and was known for actively supporting Belarusian citizens who had fled from the dictatorial regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.

According to information leaked to media, calls were made from the victim's tele...