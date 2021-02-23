Ad
Several countries, including Germany, Belgium, and France, have advised against giving AstraZeneca vaccine to the elderly (Photo: European Commission)

EU defends all vaccines, amid lower AstraZeneca take-up

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission defended the bloc's strict regulatory process for vaccines as crucial for both safety as well as for persuading EU citizens to get the jab, calling on member states to fight any particular vaccine hesitancy with more information.

The comments come after several member states reported a low acceptance rate for the AstraZeneca vaccine, with healthcare workers opting for other jabs - triggering fears over a knock-on potential slowdown of national vaccine programmes....

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

