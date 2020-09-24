EU 'failed' to safeguard civic freedoms during pandemic

EU member states put forward "disproportionate" restrictions on civic freedoms from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, hindering activism and democratic participation, according to a new report published on Thursday (24 September) by NGOs Liberties and Greenpeace.
"EU countries with stronger democratic traditions have shown some worrying signs, while others with more aut...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
