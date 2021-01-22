Ad
The Europe House HQ in London, home to the EU delegation to the UK, formerly known as the EU representation. The building itself was formerly the Conservative Party's head office (Photo: European Commission)

EU warns UK to be 'very careful' in diplomatic status row

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's top Brexit official, Michel Barnier on Thursday (21 January) warned London that the UK should be "very careful" how it handles the status of the EU's ambassador to London in the wake of Brexit.

The UK has raised eyebrows in Brussels and at home over its reluctance to give full diplomatic privileges to João Vale de Almeida, the EU's ambassador to the UK.

Barnier, who was the chief Brexit negotiator for the EU and has been appointed as a special Brexit advisor to the EU Co...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

