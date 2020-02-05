Five new post-Brexit MEPs to watch

Following the UK's departure from the EU last week, 73 British MEPs are no longer members of the European Parliament.
As a result, 27 new MEPs from different member states are set to take their seats - while the remaining 46 seats will be reserved for potential EU enlargements or a possible future creation of transnational lists.
After Brexit, France and Spain gained five members each, Italy and the Netherlands got three, while Ireland had two more MEPs. Sweden, Austria, Denmark...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
