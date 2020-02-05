Ad
Following Brexit, 27 new MEPs from various member states are set to take their seats in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Five new post-Brexit MEPs to watch

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Following the UK's departure from the EU last week, 73 British MEPs are no longer members of the European Parliament.

As a result, 27 new MEPs from different member states are set to take their seats - while the remaining 46 seats will be reserved for potential EU enlargements or a possible future creation of transnational lists.

After Brexit, France and Spain gained five members each, Italy and the Netherlands got three, while Ireland had two more MEPs. Sweden, Austria, Denmark...

