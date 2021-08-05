Italy seeks EU help on migrant boat arrivals

Italy is pressing the EU to help find a solution when it comes to sea rescues of migrants and refugees, an issue that has evaded and divided member states for years.
Italy's interior minister Luciana Lamorgese on Wednesday (4 August) demanded an EU home affairs meeting on the issue, noting over 30,000 people landed on its shores by boat so far this year.
The request also comes as NGO rescue vessels Ocean Viking and SeaWatch 3 seek to disembark some 800 people, including women and ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
