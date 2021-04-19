Online 'Future EU Conference' and AI strategy This WEEK

After over a year of intra-institutional infighting, lots of fine-tuning, vague goals, a postponed start and yet undecided physical formats, the digital platform of the Conference on the Future of Europe will finally launch on Monday (19 April).

The online platform will be the main channel for the time being for citizens to share and discuss ideas about how they imagine the future of Europe - which then will feed into physical meetings of citizens and lawmakers.

The three instit...