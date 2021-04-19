Ad
euobserver
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (l), and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell last year in Ukraine (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Online 'Future EU Conference' and AI strategy This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

After over a year of intra-institutional infighting, lots of fine-tuning, vague goals, a postponed start and yet undecided physical formats, the digital platform of the Conference on the Future of Europe will finally launch on Monday (19 April).

The online platform will be the main channel for the time being for citizens to share and discuss ideas about how they imagine the future of Europe - which then will feed into physical meetings of citizens and lawmakers.

The three instit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Frontex guilty of inflating legal fees against activists
Von der Leyen's summer plans undisclosed, after Ukraine snub
Future EU platform seeks to 'stay clean' of hate speech
Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (l), and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell last year in Ukraine (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections