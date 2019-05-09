Ad
euobserver
Poland's Andrzej Duda had previously denigrated the EU (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

EU presidents urge voters to strike down nationalism

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Heads of state from 21 EU countries have urged voters to reverse the downward trend in turnout in European Parliament (EP) elections.

The group, including Czech and Polish eurosceptics, also praised EU values and attacked nationalism.

"The 2019 elections are especially important," they said in an open letter published on Thursday (9 May).

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland
Czech PM Babis courts EU after Zeman win
EU election turnout at record low after all
EU ignores Hungary veto on Israel, posing wider questions
Poland's Andrzej Duda had previously denigrated the EU (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections