France takes Chinese billions despite EU concerns

France has signed €40bn of business deals with China, despite concerns on strategic investment and human rights abuse.

The bulk of the new deals, worth €30bn, were in the form of 300 airplanes to be sold by European firm Airbus to China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, while the rest covered energy, transport, and food.

French president Emmanuel Macron and Chinese president Xi Jinping announced the moves at a bilateral meeting in France on Monday (25 March).

They will me...