Key UK ministers emphasise 'bright side' of Brexit

Key pro-Brexit UK cabinet members said Britain should look at its withdrawal from the EU as an opportunity and that the UK would be a more open country than as part of the bloc.
Trade minister Liam Fox, Brexit minister David Davis and foreign minister Boris Johnson, all speaking at the Conservative Party's conference on Tuesday (3 October) in Manchester, attempted to shake up their fellow Tories as Brexit talks are move at a slow pace without a sign of a breakthrough.
The minis...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
