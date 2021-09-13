Ad
euobserver
MEPs also stressed the need to improve the approval process of pesticides - and better monitor implementation (Photo: Aqua Mechanical)

MEPs call for binding targets on cutting pesticides

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's environment and agriculture committee on Friday (10 September) adopted a joint position on the Farm to Fork strategy - calling for binding targets to reduce pesticide use in the EU.

Cross-party lawmakers finally reached common ground over the more than 2,200 amendments to the report - which is now expected to receive full support by the plenary in early October.

While a non-binding text, the strategy has gained special attention in the context ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

What's in the EU's new agri-food, biodiversity policy
Europe has forgotten the 'farm' in 'Farm to Fork'
The CAP reform - what it is and why it matters
EU Commission methane plan lacks binding agriculture targets
MEPs also stressed the need to improve the approval process of pesticides - and better monitor implementation (Photo: Aqua Mechanical)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections