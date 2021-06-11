EU urges Poland to step back from 'legal primacy' clash

The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of EU over national law, eliciting furious rebukes from the Polish government.
EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders issues the request in a formal letter to Warsaw this week, his spokesman said on Thursday (10 June).
It came after the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, had asked Poland's constitutional court for a verdict on the issue in March.
"The Commission is concerned about this motion as...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
