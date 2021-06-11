Ad
euobserver
A Polish minister compared EU officials to Soviet apparatchiks (Photo: European Commission)

EU urges Poland to step back from 'legal primacy' clash

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of EU over national law, eliciting furious rebukes from the Polish government.

EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders issues the request in a formal letter to Warsaw this week, his spokesman said on Thursday (10 June).

It came after the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, had asked Poland's constitutional court for a verdict on the issue in March.

"The Commission is concerned about this motion as...

