Greenland election could see halt to rare-earth mining

Late Tuesday (6 April) evening, expectant Greenlanders received the election results for Inatsisartut, Greenland's parliament.

The left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) celebrated as it became clear they had gained a clear majority.

Since Greenland held its first election in 1979, the social democratic party Siumut has been in power, with only one exception of four years.

So it was a historical result that Greenlanders woke up to on Wednesday.

