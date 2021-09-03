Ad
Romania has one of the lowest vaccination-rates in the EU, pushing authorities to sell or donate millions of jabs - to avoid unused stocks hitting their expiration date (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Romania tries meal-vouchers and lottery in vaccination push

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Romanian authorities are hoping meal vouchers worth 100 RON (€20) and the opportunity to enter a lottery with cash prizes for those vaccinated against Covid-19 will convince more people to get the jab.

The emergency ordinance approved by the gov...

