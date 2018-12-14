Ad
euobserver
A protest in the US supporting science. The US is one of four countries that snubbed a recent scientific report on climate change. (Photo: Fibonacci Blue)

Interview

Russian and US obstruction was 'insult' to climate scientists

EU & the World
Digital
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Katowice, Poland,

The refusal of Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the US to officially welcome a report on the consequences of 1.5C of global warming at the annual UN climate talks is "insulting", according to a leading European climate scientist.

"The UN specifically asked for this report," said Richard Betts, professor at the university of Exeter and the head of Climate Impacts in the Met Office Hadley Centre.

"We know that most countries wanted to 'welcome' the report, and some wanted to only 'n...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigitalGreen EconomyInterview

Related articles

UN text not yet ready for ministers, says EU climate czar
Climate-neutral EU by 2050 needs us to change lifestyle
EU summit to accept urgency of climate action – but no measures planned
Heat, drought, fires: climate change shows Europe's future
A protest in the US supporting science. The US is one of four countries that snubbed a recent scientific report on climate change. (Photo: Fibonacci Blue)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalGreen EconomyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections