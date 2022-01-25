Ad
Starship Technologies produces small box-like delivery vehicles that self-drive around cities

EIB invests €50m in autonomous delivery robot operator

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Investment Bank (EIB) on Tuesday (25 January) invested €50m into a fledgling San Fransisco start up making autonomous delivery robots - despite the controversial nature of the technology.

Starship Technologies, a producer and operator of autonomous delivery robots based in tech capital San Fransisco, produces small box-like delivery vehicles that self-drive around cities. The company has made more than 2.5m commercial deliveries globally since its inception in 2017.

