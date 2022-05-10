Syria donor conference shuns Russia

Russia was not invited to a Brussels donor conference on Syria as fallout of its war in Ukraine continues to isolate the Kremlin.

The two-day conference ending on Tuesday (10 May) is normally co-hosted by the European Union and the United Nations.

"The United Nations has chosen not to co-host this last conference in light of our decision not to invite Russia," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, told reporters.

The UN has instead sent top emissaries like Filippo Gr...