UK threatens to scrap post-Brexit trade deal

The UK rejected the EU's proposals to solve the standoff over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, putting the two sides on a collision course with Britain threatening to suspend some of those rules next week.

Talks between the UK and EU are at a standstill over the post-Brexit trade rules.

British foreign secretary Liz Truss and EU commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, who is in charge of the issue, will meet on Thursday (12 May), according to British senior cabinet ...