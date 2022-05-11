Ad
euobserver
British foreign secretary Liz Truss and EU commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič at an earlier meeting in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

UK threatens to scrap post-Brexit trade deal

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK rejected the EU's proposals to solve the standoff over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, putting the two sides on a collision course with Britain threatening to suspend some of those rules next week.

Talks between the UK and EU are at a standstill over the post-Brexit trade rules.

British foreign secretary Liz Truss and EU commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, who is in charge of the issue, will meet on Thursday (12 May), according to British senior cabinet ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

