With war raging, a push to roll back green farming

With the outbreak of war in Ukraine, concern over food security inside and outside the EU have been on the rise — along with the cost of a weekly trip to the supermarket.
But now there are concerns, too, that the issue is being used by industry groups and conservative lawmakers to try to roll back flagship EU environmental policies.
In particular some conservative lawmakers on the European Parliament's agriculture committee are calling on the European Commission to revise the EU...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.