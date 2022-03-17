Ad
euobserver
The calls to revise EU legislation follow what campaigners say has been an intensive lobby campaign by pro-pesticide farming lobbies (Photo: Jan Fidler)

With war raging, a push to roll back green farming

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With the outbreak of war in Ukraine, concern over food security inside and outside the EU have been on the rise — along with the cost of a weekly trip to the supermarket.

But now there are concerns, too, that the issue is being used by industry groups and conservative lawmakers to try to roll back flagship EU environmental policies.

In particular some conservative lawmakers on the European Parliament's agriculture committee are calling on the European Commission to revise the EU...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Europe has forgotten the 'farm' in 'Farm to Fork'
EU farming deal attacked by Green groups
Leaked: How farm lobby waged war on EU food reform
EU Commission methane plan lacks binding agriculture targets
The calls to revise EU legislation follow what campaigners say has been an intensive lobby campaign by pro-pesticide farming lobbies (Photo: Jan Fidler)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections