Romanians flood airports, despite virus restrictions

Social distancing was not on the minds of the 2,000 seasonal workers waiting tightly packed on Thursday (9 April) to enter Cluj-Napoca Airport, in central Romania.

They arrived in droves into the parking lot and at the airport entrance, waiting to fly to Germany where they will spend the next few months working in agriculture.

This comes after Germany relaxed border restrictions enforced during the coronavirus outbreak to allow in harvest workers, mainly from eastern Europe, enab...