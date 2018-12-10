Ad
euobserver
The EU's 'enfant terrible', Hungary's Viktor Orban, may be under fire from the Parliament and the Commission - but he still has friends in the EPP and allies in the Council. (Photo: Consilium)

EU foot-dragging puts rule of law at risk in Hungary, Poland

EU Political
Opinion
by Philippe Dam, Brussels,

The European Union is finally getting serious about threats to its values from member states.

Less than three months ago, the European Parliament took the bold step of initiating EU scrutiny over the Hungarian government's efforts to hollow out the country's democratic institutions.

More recently, the EU's Court of Justice called a halt to the Polish government's efforts to force out Supreme Court judges in a case brought by the European Commission.

Those moves seemed to ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Soros' university forced out of Budapest, despite EU pledges
EU action on Hungary and Poland drowns in procedure
EPP poised to pick lead candidate, amid struggle over Orban
The EU's 'enfant terrible', Hungary's Viktor Orban, may be under fire from the Parliament and the Commission - but he still has friends in the EPP and allies in the Council. (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections