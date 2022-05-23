Ad
euobserver
An EU system to prevent fraudsters from accessing EU funds is not working as designed (Photo: Daniel Nyul)

Blacklist to stop fraudsters getting EU funds not working

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An EU blacklist preventing fraudsters from accessing EU funds is not working as designed, said a watchdog report.

The report out Monday (23 May) by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors said the system does little to prevent dubious individuals from securing EU money.

Also known as the early detection and exclusion system (Edes), the blacklist is operated by the European Commission.

But its dysfunctional management means potential fraudsters are likely to gain ac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU prosecutor: Malta doesn't know who's fighting EU fraud
EU Commission blocks anti-fraud funds without explanation
EU anti-fraud agency cracked down on fake pandemic supplies
Fraud against EU dropped 20% last year
An EU system to prevent fraudsters from accessing EU funds is not working as designed (Photo: Daniel Nyul)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections