Blacklist to stop fraudsters getting EU funds not working

An EU blacklist preventing fraudsters from accessing EU funds is not working as designed, said a watchdog report.
The report out Monday (23 May) by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors said the system does little to prevent dubious individuals from securing EU money.
Also known as the early detection and exclusion system (Edes), the blacklist is operated by the European Commission.
But its dysfunctional management means potential fraudsters are likely to gain ac...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
