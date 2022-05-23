Blacklist to stop fraudsters getting EU funds not working

An EU blacklist preventing fraudsters from accessing EU funds is not working as designed, said a watchdog report.

The report out Monday (23 May) by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors said the system does little to prevent dubious individuals from securing EU money.

Also known as the early detection and exclusion system (Edes), the blacklist is operated by the European Commission.

But its dysfunctional management means potential fraudsters are likely to gain ac...