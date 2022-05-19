MEPs urge sanctioning the likes of ex-chancellor Schröder

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Austria's ex-foreign minister Karin Kneissl came under fire on Thursday (19 May) — after the European Parliament urged EU countries to sanction them for their close Kremlin ties.

In the resolution, MEPs said Schröder should be blacklisted if he does not quit the board of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft and not take a top job at Gazprom's board, which he was nominated for in February.

The non-bonding resolution also mentioned Knei...