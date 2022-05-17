EU not doing enough to help Ukraine, Yellen says

Europe needs to step up support to Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday (17 May).
"I sincerely ask all our partners to join us in increasing their financial support to Ukraine," she said, speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum.
"Support announced so far will not be sufficient to address Ukraine's needs, even in the short term."
The US has already approved $13.6bn [€12.9bn] in emergency funds and is expect...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
