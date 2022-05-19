MEPs call for a more forceful EU response to Kremlin gas cut

With the Kremlin having cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for three weeks, MEPs have called on the European Commission to come up with a stronger response and set aside funds to help countries affected by Russian energy aggression.
"Putin will cut off supply to other member states. It is just a matter of time," Green MEP Bronis Ropé told energy commissioner Kadri Simson on Thursday (19 May).
"We should show solidarity and think about financing," he added.
Simson w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.