MEPs call for a more forceful EU response to Kremlin gas cut

With the Kremlin having cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for three weeks, MEPs have called on the European Commission to come up with a stronger response and set aside funds to help countries affected by Russian energy aggression.

"Putin will cut off supply to other member states. It is just a matter of time," Green MEP Bronis Ropé told energy commissioner Kadri Simson on Thursday (19 May).

"We should show solidarity and think about financing," he added.

Simson w...