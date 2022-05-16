Ad
euobserver
New liquified gas projects typically need to run 20 years to earn their money back (Photo: kees torn)

EU countries rush to expand gas import capacity

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

As Europe is struggling to replace Russian gas with imported liquified natural gas from overseas, member states are rushing to resurrect previously rejected gas projects which threaten to lock in unnecessary gas use for decades, new analysis shows.

According to the latest data in Global Energy Monitor's (GEM) Europe Gas Crisis Tracker, 26 liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals and expansions have been proposed or revived since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in February.

