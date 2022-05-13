Russia sanctions and energy dominate Next WEEK

Russia's war on Ukraine and its political and economic implications continue to dominate the EU agenda next week.
On Monday (16 May) EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels and are expected to discuss the EU sanctions policy against Russia.
Negotiations among EU ambassadors, which continued on Friday and possibly over the weekend, might lead to results on the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine in February.
Some countries are holding out on the ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
