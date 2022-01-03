Ad
Russia could double its troops at the Ukrainian border to 100 battalion tactical groups, US intelligence findings say (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Russia 'very likely' to invade Ukraine, says top US official

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

It is "very likely" that Russia will invade Ukraine and it can only be stopped by "enormous sanctions", Adam Schiff, the chair of the US House intelligence committee said on Sunday, The Guardian reports.

"I think that it would require enormous sanctions on Russia to deter what appears to be a very likely Russian invasion of Ukraine again," Schiff said. "And I think our allies need to be solidly on board with it. Russia needs to understand we are united in this."

