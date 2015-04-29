Artillery fire increases after EU-Ukraine summit

People fleeing a city deep inside Ukraine’s rebel-held Donetsk region are reporting heavy shelling and artillery fire.
A mother and her three-year old adopted son told an aid worker at the Caritas charity on Tuesday (28 April) that shells are landing in Gorlovka “every 15 minutes”.
They left their homes two days ago and headed to Kramatorsk, an industrial city some 100 km away from the frontline on the Ukraine side.
The mother declined to speak to EUobserver, but Titania Lug...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
