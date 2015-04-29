Ad
euobserver
15-year old Natasha Komachko, an IDP from Makiivka, lives in a small flat in Kramatorsk with her six younger siblings and parents (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Artillery fire increases after EU-Ukraine summit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Kramatorsk, UKRAINE,

People fleeing a city deep inside Ukraine’s rebel-held Donetsk region are reporting heavy shelling and artillery fire.

A mother and her three-year old adopted son told an aid worker at the Caritas charity on Tuesday (28 April) that shells are landing in Gorlovka “every 15 minutes”.

They left their homes two days ago and headed to Kramatorsk, an industrial city some 100 km away from the frontline on the Ukraine side.

The mother declined to speak to EUobserver, but Titania Lug...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

