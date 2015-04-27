Sidelining Varoufakis is Tsipras' wild card

Greek finance minister and game theory expert Yanis Varoufakis was once Greek leader Alexis Tsipras’ main card in the negotiating game with lenders.
Sidelining him - as Tsipras now appears to have done - seems to be the Greek PM’s last chance to secure a deal and get a €7.2 billion loan before mid-May.
Tsipras at a government meeting on Sunday evening (26 April) expressed renewed support for his controversial minister, but, at the same time, took three decisions that deprive him ...
