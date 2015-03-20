Libya: Europe must get involved in a big way

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels for their traditional spring summit, one of the issues on their agenda is the situation in Libya.

With the EU border mission in Libya terminated and “peace negotiations” under the responsibility of UN Special Representative for Libya, Bernardino León, Europe’s back-seat attitude to Libya is rather dangerous.

Two governments - “Karama” in eastern Libya, “Fajr” in western Libya - and dozens of rival tribes, all with their own militias and armed to...