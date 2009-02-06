Ad
euobserver
"It is not possible that, in such a situation, Europe does not take the initiative," Mr Sarkozy said. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy pledges 'results' at G20 economic crisis meeting

by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU countries should forge a common position on the need to reform and regulate the financial system, and they should speak with one voice at the upcoming G20 summit, French President Nicolas Sarkozy has said.

He underlined that a meeting between France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands on 22 February – ahead of the G20 meeting that will take place on 2 April in London – will be essential.

"Europe must have a common position on the summit of the G20," said the pres...

