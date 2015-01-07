Dutch FM condemns arrest of journalist in Turkey

On the day the Dutch foreign minister visited the Turkish capital Ankara, a Dutch journalist was briefly arrested at her home in Diyarbakir, a southeastern city with mainly Kurdish inhabitants.
Frederike Geerdink announced via social media, and later told Dutch Radio 1, on Tuesday (6 January) that nine Turkish police from the anti-terrorism unit searched her house.
The Dutch journalism union, the NVJ, on Wednesday also annou...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here