euobserver
iTunes and ebooks are set to become more expensive as a result of new VAT rules (Photo: Ben Adamson)

E-books and iTunes to face price hike as EU tax rules enter into force

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

E-books and downloaded music are among products set to become more expensive under new EU sales tax rules which entered into force on New Years’ Day.

VAT on digital products such as ebooks, music downloads, and apps used to be charged in the country of the supplier. But as of Thursday (1 January) VAT will be payable in the country where the digital product is bought.

The move is an attempt to harmonise VAT rules across the EU but also a bid to prevent firms like Amazon, Apple and ...



Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.







