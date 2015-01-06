Eastern partnership countries: Democracy in limbo

As we enter 2015 it is worth taking another look at the political developments in the EU's neighbourhood.
A glance shows us that democracy progress in the Eastern Partnership countries – Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus – has been uneven.
There are big differences between the six countries, although they are governed by the same EU policy – the Eastern Partnership Initiative.
Nevertheless, looking at the trends in the past years, it seems the cou...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here