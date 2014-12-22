Ad
euobserver
"We cannot be swamped in an electoral battle right now,” Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said. (Photo: European People's Party)

Greek PM offers compromise on elections

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras has offered to bring forward parliamentary elections and expand the government to independent MPs, in a bid to secure a majority for his presidential candidate.

Speaking in an unscheduled TV address on Sunday (21 December), Samaras insisted on the need to avoid early parliamentary elections in the coming months, but said they could take place "by the end of 2015".

Samaras and his government have obtained a two-month extension of the country's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

All eyes on Greece as presidential elections begin
Juncker: Greece should avoid 'wrong outcome' in elections
Moscovici to arrive in Greece amid uncertainty over elections
"We cannot be swamped in an electoral battle right now,” Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said. (Photo: European People's Party)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections