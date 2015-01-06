EU recognition of Palestine: What is it good for?

Seven European parliaments last year voted in favour of recognising Palestinian statehood, while Sweden actually took the step.

The developments reflect frustration with Israeli settlement expansion and Israeli killing of civilians in its 50-day war on Gaza last summer.

But for Raji Sourani, a leading Palestinian human rights lawyer, the EU resolutions fail to address the real obstacles to peace and risk perpetuating the status quo.

“We welcome the interest of Europe, but...