Ad
euobserver
Tsipras rules a fractious party and a fractious government (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Analysis

Greece: too much talk, not enough vision

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Almost two months after it came to power, Alexis Tsipras' government is still a mystery to many Europeans.

Confrontational and contradictory statements from his ministers, and failure to deliver on Eurozone reform demands in exchange for a badly-needed loan, raise questions about his ability to govern and his willingness to keep Greece in the euro.

This month, for instance, interior minister Dimitris Mardas indicated Greece would default on a €450 million repayment to the Interna...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Greece repays IMF, but future funding in doubt
Time running out for Greece, warns euro commissioner
Tsipras rules a fractious party and a fractious government (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections