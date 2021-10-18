Snubbed and hated: How Slovenia's Janša treated MEPs

MEPs have voiced serious concern on rule of law in Slovenia, amid snubs and hate-speech by its top officials.

The president of Slovenia's court of auditors, its human-rights ombudsman, its data-protection commissioner, and its anti-corruption commissioner all testified to MEPs, who visited Ljubljana last week, that their independence was under pressure from government interference, according to Dutch liberal deputy Sophie in 't Veld.

Some public institutions "were still strong"...