euobserver
MEP Sophie in 't Veld said she found a number of reasons to keep monitoring the country’s rule of law situation. (Photo: European Union 2017 - European Parliament)

Snubbed and hated: How Slovenia's Janša treated MEPs

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

MEPs have voiced serious concern on rule of law in Slovenia, amid snubs and hate-speech by its top officials.

The president of Slovenia's court of auditors, its human-rights ombudsman, its data-protection commissioner, and its anti-corruption commissioner all testified to MEPs, who visited Ljubljana last week, that their independence was under pressure from government interference, according to Dutch liberal deputy Sophie in 't Veld.

Some public institutions "were still strong"...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

