EU leaders grasp Turkey's olive branch

EU leaders have offered more refugee aid and customs perks to Turkey at a video-summit also attended by US president Joe Biden.

The European Commission was to come forward with "continuation of financing for Syrian refugees in Turkey" they said, after having already spent €6bn on the programme.

And "the European Union is ready to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate, and reversible manner" they added on Thursday (25 March), mentioning modernisation of an EU-Turkey custo...