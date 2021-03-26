EU leaders grasp Turkey's olive branch

EU leaders have offered more refugee aid and customs perks to Turkey at a video-summit also attended by US president Joe Biden.
The European Commission was to come forward with "continuation of financing for Syrian refugees in Turkey" they said, after having already spent €6bn on the programme.
And "the European Union is ready to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate, and reversible manner" they added on Thursday (25 March), mentioning modernisation of an EU-Turkey custo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
