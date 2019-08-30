EU-Turkey migrant deal under pressure

Over 500 people reportedly arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos from Turkey in one day, as Germany's chancellor attempts to keep the EU-Turkey migration deal from unravelling.
The reported arrivals on Thursday (29 August) on Lesbos follow a spate of violence at the overcrowded "EU hotspot" inside the Moria camp, where thousands are squeezed together in grim conditions.
Typical average daily arrival rates on all four Aegean islands is around 250 per day,
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
