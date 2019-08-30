Ad
euobserver
'Last time this happened was in 2015,' says Aegean Boat Report (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

EU-Turkey migrant deal under pressure

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Over 500 people reportedly arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos from Turkey in one day, as Germany's chancellor attempts to keep the EU-Turkey migration deal from unravelling.

The reported arrivals on Thursday (29 August) on Lesbos follow a spate of violence at the overcrowded "EU hotspot" inside the Moria camp, where thousands are squeezed together in grim conditions.

Typical average daily arrival rates on all four Aegean islands is around 250 per day,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Misery at Greek migrant camp, despite €2bn of EU aid
'Last time this happened was in 2015,' says Aegean Boat Report (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections